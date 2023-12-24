Mumbai: Two-month-old baby rescued from kidnappers

Accused wanted to sell off the baby to a civil engineer for Rs 1.5 lakh

The GRP with the kidnappers

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) rescued a two-month-old baby boy who had been kidnapped, and handed the infant back to his mother. They apprehended three accused who allegedly attempted to sell the baby to a couple. The apprehended accused have been identified as Alam Abbas Kalim Shaikh, Sayeed Haidar and Shashikant Ajgavkar.

“The complainant stated that on December 17, the couple was fast asleep on the footpath outside Borivli Railway Station when their two-month-old baby was taken away by unknown persons,” said DCP Sandeep Bhajibhakre, Western Railway. “Considering the seriousness of the situation, we registered an FIR and scrutinised the CCTV footage of the nearby area and identified the accused,” said Senior PI Anil Kadam, Borivali GRP.

Based on technical investigation and human intelligence, the police traced the location of one of the main accused to be in Pune. “Accordingly, we arrested Alam Abbas Kalim Shaikh aka Raja, the main accused,” said Bhajibhakre. Upon further enquiry, Shaikh revealed that he took the child from Haidar. They kidnapped the infant in order to sell him to Ajgavkar.

“It was also found out that Ajgavkar, who is a civil engineer, is childless. Later, he met Shaikh who is a wholesaler of clothes through a common friend. Upon finding out about the situation Ajgavkar was facing, he assured Ajgavkar that he could help arrange for a child,” Kadam said.

A police officer added that Ajgavkar thought Shaikh was going to convince someone to sell their baby to him. Ajgavkar allegedly claims that until he was apprehended, he had no idea the baby has been stolen from a couple residing on the footpath. “Shaikh was in need of money and hence promised to arrange the baby,” the officer said.

“Haidar recced the location and identified the baby boy. A deal was made between the two accused for R1.5 lakh. We are scrutinising the bank account details. The trio have been booked under Section 363 (Kidnapping),” said Bhajibhakre.