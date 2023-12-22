Mumbai: Dahisar couple perishes in road mishap, 25-yr-old son battling for life

Police arrest driver of bus that had hit the car

Rohan Bangera lost control of the car on a flyover and was hit by a speeding bus

A road mishap claimed the lives of a couple while their young son was severely injured. According to the Dahisar police, the mishap occurred on Thursday when Rohan Bangera, 25, was driving a black Maruti Alto, while his parents Shivhare and Shobha Bangera were in the back seat.

The family was travelling from Borivli to Dahisar and at about 12.15 pm, Bangera lost control of the car on the flyover bridge near Anand Nagar and it was rammed by a speeding bus. According to the police, the bus driver had suddenly jumped the lane without a warning and collided into the Bangeras’ car from the rear.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car flipped over. At the time of the mishap, all three occupants of the car were found to be severely injured and unconscious. When the three injured people were immediately rushed to Navneet Hospital, the couple was declared dead. The couple are said to be in their fifties. While their son Rohan is battling for his life.

The couple were residents of Kandarpada, Dahisar East and the accident occurred near their residence. The police are currently reaching out to the Bangeras’ neighbours as Rohan is unable to speak. Their aim is to locate their relatives and notify them about the tragic accident. The bus driver—identified as Rahul Vishwakarma—has been arrested, said a police officer.

The police said that the bus driver did not attempt to flee the scene and was not under the influence of alcohol. Vishwakarma has been booked under Section 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for death due to negligence. The driver is originally from Uttar Pradesh and was on his way from Borivli to Pune.