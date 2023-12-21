Mumbai: Elderly couple killed in accident in Dahisar; their son severely injured

An elderly couple was killed and their son was severely injured in a major accident in Dahisar area of Mumbai on Thursday morning

An elderly couple was killed and their son was severely injured in a major accident in Dahisar area of Mumbai on Thursday morning, the officials said on Thursday.

According to the Dahisar police, the couples's son, 25-year-old Rohan Bangera was behind the wheel of the family's black Maruti Alto car, with his parents, Shivhare (55) and Shobha Bangera (50) were seated in the back. The family was en route from Borivali to Dahisar when the accident occurred on the flyover bridge near Anand Nagar on Thursday afternoon.

Police officials said that Rohan lost control when a private bus suddenly shifted to the left without indicating, colliding with the car from the rear side. The impact caused the car to flip over, resulting in severe injuries to all three occupants, the officials said.

They were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital, where sadly, the couple was declared dead. The bus driver, identified as Rahul Vishwakarma, has been arrested, as confirmed by the officers.

The couple, residents of Kandarpada, Dahisar East, met with the accident near their residence, according to an officer.

All three family members suffered grave injuries and lost consciousness due to the impact. The bus driver did not attempt to flee the scene and was not under the influence of alcohol. He has been arrested under Section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for death due to negligence. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to this tragic incident.

