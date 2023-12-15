Mumbai: Shopkeeper held for beating employee to death over alleged theft in Borivali

A 56-year-old shopkeeper was arrested in Mumbai's Borivali for reportedly assaulting his employee and killing him. The incident happened on Thursday.

A 56-year-old shopkeeper was arrested in Mumbai's Borivali for reportedly assaulting his employee and killing him. The event occurred on Thursday, prompting police intervention and the filing of a case against the merchant under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, stated a report in ANI.

According to the report, Ghanshyam Aagri, the accused, was identified as having fatally beaten his employee, Pankaj Mandal, on suspicion of stealing garlic from the shop. Mandal, who moved to Mumbai in quest of work about 7 months ago, worked at a local grocery store in Borivali.

The brawl was sparked by a stolen garlic sack from the shop the night before. Aagri accused Mandal of stealing, resulting in a violent physical altercation that resulted in Mandal's death, the report added.

Reportedly, on Thursday morning, authorities received a distress call reporting a deceased individual near the Borivali MTNL office, later identified as Pankaj Mandal. Mandal had been severely beaten by a local businessman from the Borivali market, according to the investigation. As a result, Ghanshyam Aagri was apprehended.

During questioning, the accused claimed that Mandal had a history of stealing onions and garlic and that Aagri had been watching him. On Wednesday, Aagri allegedly saw Mandal stealing a 20 kg sack of garlic and challenged and attacked him before fleeing the area, the report added.

