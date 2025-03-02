Brazilian woman held for smuggling cocaine by swallowing its 100 capsules at Mumbai international airport

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI sleuths apprehended the woman after she arrived at Mumbai international airport from Sao Paulo, a release said without specifying the date

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a Brazilian woman who had swallowed 100 capsules of cocaine valued at Rs 10.96 crore in a bid to smuggle the drug to Mumbai, a DRI official said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI sleuths apprehended the woman after she arrived at Mumbai international airport from Sao Paulo, a release said without specifying the date, reported PTI.

On questioning, she admitted to have ingested capsules containing drugs for smuggling into India, the official said.

The woman was subsequently admitted to a government hospital where she purged 100 capsules containing 1,096 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 10.96 crore in the illicit market, he said, reported PTI.

She was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

Mumbai police carries out combing ops at 207 places, takes action against hundreds of violators

Mumbai police carried out a massive combing operation at 207 places, including gambling dens and liquor vends, leading to the arrest of several persons, an official said on Saturday.

The operation, which involved 13 deputy commissioners of police, 41 assistant commissioners of police, senior police inspectors and personnel from five regions of the city, started late Friday night and continued till the early hours of Saturday, he said.

"We nabbed 12 wanted accused, issued non-bailable warrants against 46 as well standing warrants against 25, seized firearms from 16 and booked 54 under the Mumbai Police Act. We also registered 15 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, raided 14 gambling and liquor dens," the official said.

On road 'nakabandis' at 113 places led to checking of 6901 vehicles, after which 1891 persons were taken up under the Motor Vehicles Act, while 70 faced action for drunk driving, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)