BREAKING: 76-year-old dies in hit-and-run in Mulund; 1 held

In a hit-and-run incident, a 76-year-old pedestrian died and a biker got injured on Tuesday night at BP Cross Road in Mulund West

Pic/Rajesh Gupta

After the tragic incident, the passengers in the car ran away from the spot leaving the car behind. The injured scooty driver was rushed to a private hospital in Thane.

The deceased person has been identified as Tukaram Sawant (76), a resident of MG Road, Mulund.

According to the official the injured person is under treatment.

The Mumbai Police have arrested a 22-year-old man, who was allegedly driving the car.

The incident occurred at 8.45 pm at BP Cross Road when a car, having registration number MH-02-DZ-4986 came speeding and knocked off a scooty (MH-03-BX-7573) and then a pedestrian.

The car then hit the divider of the road and stopped. According to an eyewitness, the impact was such that scooty got totally shattered.

"The injured biker and pedestrian were rushed to MT Agarwal Hospital. The pedestrian succumbed to injuries around 9.45 pm. The biker was shifted to a private hospital in Thane," said the official.

The deceased Tukaram Sawant, a retired police sub-inspector, had gone to Shiva Temple.

After the incident occupants of the car abandoned the vehicle and ran away from the spot.

According to Police, there were four occupants in the car.

Mulund cops launched a manhunt and arrested 22-year-old Amresh Yadav, a resident of Mulund Colony.

"Primary investigation has revealed that Yadav was driving the car," said the police official.

Cops have booked him under IPC section 279 (rash driving), 304A (death due to negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and section 184 (driving dangerously) of Motor Vehicle Act 1988.