The local police reached the spot and further investigation is going on

Representative image

Listen to this article BREAKING: Man shot dead in Kandivali x 00:00

On Sunday morning around 7:30 to 7:45 am a man was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Kandivali.

The incident happed near Mahila Kalyan Kendra, Ganesh Nagar in Kandivali West.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local police reached the spot and further investigation is going on.

More details awaited.