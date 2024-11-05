The threat call was received at the Sessions Court registrar's office during the Diwali holiday and since then an investigation has been launched by the Colaba Police into the matter

Mumbai's Special NIA court, which is hearing the Malegaon blast case, received a threat call. An official told mid-day that the caller also threatened to hurt the judge who is currently hearing the case.

The threat call was received at the Sessions Court registrar's office during the Diwali holiday and since then an investigation has been launched by the Colaba Police into the matter.

The NIA is conducting a parallel investigation into the matter.

This is breaking news, further details awaited