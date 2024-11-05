Breaking News
Breaking news: New threat against Salman Khan from alleged Bishnoi associate
Rajasthan villagers, in retaliatory attack, kill tiger of Ranthambore Reserve
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > BREAKING Mumbais special NIA court receives threat call probe on

BREAKING: Mumbai's special NIA court receives threat call; probe on

Updated on: 05 November,2024 03:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The threat call was received at the Sessions Court registrar's office during the Diwali holiday and since then an investigation has been launched by the Colaba Police into the matter

BREAKING: Mumbai's special NIA court receives threat call; probe on

Representative image

Listen to this article
BREAKING: Mumbai's special NIA court receives threat call; probe on
x
00:00

Mumbai's Special NIA court, which is hearing the Malegaon blast case, received a threat call. An official told mid-day that the caller also threatened to hurt the judge who is currently hearing the case. 


The threat call was received at the Sessions Court registrar's office during the Diwali holiday and since then an investigation has been launched by the Colaba Police into the matter. 


The NIA is conducting a parallel investigation into the matter.


This is breaking news, further details awaited

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

National Investigation Agency mumbai colaba mumbai police malegaon mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK