Breaking News
Breaking news: New threat against Salman Khan from alleged Bishnoi associate
Rajasthan villagers, in retaliatory attack, kill tiger of Ranthambore Reserve
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 2008 Malegaon Blast Case NIA court issues bailable warrant against ex BJP lawmaker Pragya Thakur

2008 Malegaon Blast Case: NIA court issues bailable warrant against ex-BJP lawmaker Pragya Thakur

Updated on: 05 November,2024 09:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The warrant is 'returnable' by November 13, meaning that Pragya Thakur must appear before the court by that date to have the warrant cancelled. Her continued absence could further complicate the legal proceedings and delay the 2008 Malegaon Blast Case trial

2008 Malegaon Blast Case: NIA court issues bailable warrant against ex-BJP lawmaker Pragya Thakur

File pic

Listen to this article
2008 Malegaon Blast Case: NIA court issues bailable warrant against ex-BJP lawmaker Pragya Thakur
x
00:00

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against former Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur in connection with the 2008 Malegaon Blast Case. Thakur, who is an accused in the case, failed to appear for the proceedings, prompting the court to demand her presence.

The warrant is "returnable" by November 13, meaning that Thakur must appear before the court by that date to have the warrant cancelled. Her continued absence could further complicate the legal proceedings and delay the trial.

Meanwhile, in previous court sessions, Pragya Singh Thakur's lawyer had filed an application for exemption from her court appearance, citing medical reasons, specifically her ongoing struggle with cervical spondylitis and migraines. The court had granted her exemptions based only on these medical reports, though it raised concerns that her absences were "hampering" proceedings and "delaying" the trial's progress.

Additionally, the NIA special court also reviewed a trailer for the upcoming film "Match Fixing," which is scheduled to be released on November 15. The court noted that this movie might touch upon themes related to the Malegaon blast case. The release of this movie is a violation of an earlier order of the court while the matter is still pending.

The court directed the NIA to respond by November 6. Should the agency fail to provide a satisfactory reply, the court may take further steps and issue orders.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 others injured after an explosive device placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon city, in Nashik town. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

National Investigation Agency malegaon BJP sadhvi pragya singh thakur mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK