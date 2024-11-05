The warrant is 'returnable' by November 13, meaning that Pragya Thakur must appear before the court by that date to have the warrant cancelled. Her continued absence could further complicate the legal proceedings and delay the 2008 Malegaon Blast Case trial

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against former Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur in connection with the 2008 Malegaon Blast Case. Thakur, who is an accused in the case, failed to appear for the proceedings, prompting the court to demand her presence.



The warrant is "returnable" by November 13, meaning that Thakur must appear before the court by that date to have the warrant cancelled. Her continued absence could further complicate the legal proceedings and delay the trial.



Meanwhile, in previous court sessions, Pragya Singh Thakur's lawyer had filed an application for exemption from her court appearance, citing medical reasons, specifically her ongoing struggle with cervical spondylitis and migraines. The court had granted her exemptions based only on these medical reports, though it raised concerns that her absences were "hampering" proceedings and "delaying" the trial's progress.



Additionally, the NIA special court also reviewed a trailer for the upcoming film "Match Fixing," which is scheduled to be released on November 15. The court noted that this movie might touch upon themes related to the Malegaon blast case. The release of this movie is a violation of an earlier order of the court while the matter is still pending.



The court directed the NIA to respond by November 6. Should the agency fail to provide a satisfactory reply, the court may take further steps and issue orders.



On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 others injured after an explosive device placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon city, in Nashik town.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.