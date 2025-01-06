Breaking News
Breaking: Mumbai Crime Branch charges 26 in Baba Siddiqui murder case, Lawrence Bishnoi’s name absent in chargesheet

Updated on: 06 January,2025 02:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The Mumbai Crime Branch has submitted a chargesheet against 26 individuals accused of involvement in the murder of businessman Baba Siddiqui. The chargesheet, presented before the MCOCA court, details the alleged conspiracy and criminal activities surrounding the high-profile case.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has submitted a comprehensive 4,500-page chargesheet before the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court, detailing the involvement of 26 individuals in the high-profile murder of businessman Baba Siddiqui.


The chargesheet, which was filed on Friday, includes the testimonies of 175 witnesses and sheds light on the organised crime behind Siddiqui's killing.


As per the Crime Branch’s investigation, the Bishnoi gang is said to have been responsible for the murder in a bid to assert their dominance in Mumbai's criminal underworld. The crime was reportedly committed with the intention of sending a message to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.


The key accused in the case are Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and two other individuals – Shubham Lonkar and Zeeshan Akhtar.

Both Anmol and Akhtar, along with Lonkar, have been named as wanted criminals in connection with the murder. The police believe that they played significant roles in planning and executing the crime.

However, Lawrence Bishnoi’s name does not feature directly in the chargesheet, and he has not been listed as a wanted suspect, although he is said to have had indirect connections to the case.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

