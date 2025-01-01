Zeeshan acknowledged the profound impact of his father's death on his emotional and mental well-being

Zeeshan Siddique with Baba Siddique. File Pic

Listen to this article Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique reflects on loss and resilience in heartfelt New Year post x 00:00

Former Bandra east MLA Zeeshan Siddique shared an emotional and reflective post on X, expressing the deep lessons he has learned in 2024 after the Baba Siddique murder case.

The poignant message comes after the tragic and untimely loss of his father.

In a post on X, Zeeshan acknowledged the profound impact of his father's death on his emotional and mental well-being.

He wrote, "2024 has taught me a lot," highlighting the harsh realities of life that have shaped his understanding of grief, loss, and inner strength.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead on October 12, 2024 by three assailants outside his then MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East.

The shooters assassinated Baba Siddique despite having police protection and the guards being present at the spot while the firing on him took place.

Zeeshan had left the office just minutes before the attack.

2024 has taught me a lot



Your father is the only man in your life who wishes that you succeed and do better than he ever did.

Your entire life can change in the matter of seconds, don’t ever take anything for granted.

Life is not and will never be fair.

Do good and good will… — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshanBabaS) January 1, 2025

Zeeshan’s words conveyed a sense of raw vulnerability as he spoke about the unpredictability of life, the transient nature of relationships, and the relentless pursuit of resilience even in the face of adversity.

Zeeshan wrote, "Your father is the only man in your life who wishes that you succeed and do better than he ever did. Your entire life can change in the matter of seconds, don’t ever take anything for granted. Life is not and will never be fair. Do good and good will come to you is not always true."

He further wrote, “Why did I leave that office a minute earlier, what if?” Such questions and many others will never have answers. People change colours at the drop of a hat. When you think that the worst is over, life can throw in many surprises. The people you fight for and work for even when you’re at your lowest can let you down."

"2024 has taught me the real meaning of grief, loss, inner strength, resilience. 2024 has taught me that no matter how hard you cry alone all night and you don’t sleep for days, you have to get out there in the morning and face the world and fight for the people who have elected you. Even after all those efforts and more they can let you down. You have to still keep doing it. 2024 I will never forget you. May 2025 be a year full of justice, empathy, healing, happiness, love, strength," Zeeshan wrote.