The Charkop Police in Mumbai recovered stolen or missing mobile phones of more than 50 people and returned them to their owners on December 31.

According to the information received from the Charkop Police sources, 50 mobile phones that were missing or stolen in various crime last year were traced by using the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal and returned to their owners on December 31 as 'New Year gift' in the presence of Senior Inspector Anant Dhandore, Inspector Vilas Shelke Sub-inspector Vishal Tejale, constables Shital Padwal and Vijay Thorate and others.