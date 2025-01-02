Breaking News
Charkop Police in Mumbai return 50 missing phones to owners on New Years Eve

Charkop Police in Mumbai return 50 missing phones to owners on New Year's Eve

Updated on: 02 January,2025 07:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

According to information received from police sources, the phones were tracked by using the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal

Charkop Police in Mumbai return 50 missing phones to owners on New Year's Eve

The cops returned the phones to their owners on December 31 in an event.

Charkop Police in Mumbai return 50 missing phones to owners on New Year's Eve
The Charkop Police in Mumbai recovered stolen or missing mobile phones of more than 50 people and returned them to their owners on December 31.


According to the information received from the Charkop Police sources, 50 mobile phones that were missing or stolen in various crime last year were traced by using the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal and returned to their owners on December 31 as 'New Year gift' in the presence of Senior Inspector Anant Dhandore, Inspector Vilas Shelke Sub-inspector Vishal Tejale, constables Shital Padwal and Vijay Thorate and others.



mumbai mumbai news charkop mumbai police new year

