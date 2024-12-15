Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Cop prison officer booked for accepting bribe from inmates brother in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 15 December,2024 03:53 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The complainant alleged that his brother had been harassed by the two accused in Taloja Jail. The harassment reportedly escalated when the inmate was brought to court for proceedings

A case has been registered against a policeman and a senior prison officer for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to stop harassment of a prisoner's family member in Navi Mumbai.


Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Nivrutti Maneji Kannewad, a senior officer of Taloja Jail, and constable Rahul Parmeshwar Garad, an officer said.


The duo allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, whose brother is an inmate at Taloja Jail, he added.


The complainant alleged that his brother had been harassed by the two accused in Taloja Jail. The harassment reportedly escalated when the inmate was brought to court for proceedings.

During a meeting, the inmate informed his brother that the two officials had demanded Rs 10,000 to stop the harassment, the official said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau probed into the complaint and found that the duo had accepted the bribe amount on Saturday, he said. 

