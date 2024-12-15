The complainant alleged that his brother had been harassed by the two accused in Taloja Jail. The harassment reportedly escalated when the inmate was brought to court for proceedings

A case has been registered against a policeman and a senior prison officer for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to stop harassment of a prisoner's family member in Navi Mumbai.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Nivrutti Maneji Kannewad, a senior officer of Taloja Jail, and constable Rahul Parmeshwar Garad, an officer said.

The duo allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, whose brother is an inmate at Taloja Jail, he added.

During a meeting, the inmate informed his brother that the two officials had demanded Rs 10,000 to stop the harassment, the official said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau probed into the complaint and found that the duo had accepted the bribe amount on Saturday, he said.

