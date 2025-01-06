Both the dogs were manhandled and beaten up at the pet care centre

Police have registered a case against the management of a pet boarding facility in Thane city in Maharashtra for reportedly manhandling two dogs of a local resident, an official said on Monday, PTI reported.

The guardians of the two canines, a golden retriever and a toy poodle, entrusted them to the pet care facility on December 26, 2024, as the couple had to travel abroad.

Both the dogs were manhandled and beaten up at the pet care centre, leaving the toy poodle permanently blind in one eye and causing emotional trauma to the golden retriever, their guardian alleged, PTI cited.

Following his complaint and the intervention by a representative of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Thane's Vartak Nagar police on Sunday registered the case against the pet facility's management under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the police added.

Stray dog bites 35 in two hours in Vasai

A stray dog caused widespread panic in Vasai by aggressively attacking nearly three dozen pedestrians within two hours in the Parnaka area late Saturday evening. The dog bit children and elderly people, leaving them with bleeding injuries. In its frenzy, it tore clothes and even muscle with its strong bite force.

The corridors of DM Petit Hospital were crowded with dog bite victims, many bleeding profusely and some with grievous injuries. The anguished cries of injured children filled the air as they awaited treatment, while adult victims examined their torn clothes and bleeding wounds.

A total of 17 out of the 35 dog bite victims were administered immunoglobulin to reduce the effects of inflammatory conditions involving the immune system, according to a civic doctor. Narrating their ordeals, victims recounted being attacked by a stray dog while walking on the road.

Advocate Mridula Khedekar, one of the victims, said, “I had gone to the market to buy vegetables on Saturday evening when a stray dog suddenly pounced on my leg and bit me. I rushed to the hospital and learned that at least 20 others had already been bitten by the same dog. While I was waiting for my turn for treatment, another 12 people came in.”

“The stray dog attacked everyone, including a young girl and elderly people. One of the victims had his muscle severely torn,” she added.

Local residents and social workers accused the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) of ignoring serious civic issues, alleging that the dog sterilisation program in the area has been neglected.

(With PTI inputs)