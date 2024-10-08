Breaking News
BMC revisits guidelines issued last year in bid to curb air pollution
DGCA warns of ‘potential risk’ on Boeing 737 planes
Mumbai: Shree Devi Bhagvati Dashavatar Natya Mandal brings Dashavatar to life
Min Deepak Kesarkar: State govt to fast-track regulation on pre-primary schools
Maharashtra govt introduces mandatory safety measures for schools
Fire breaks out at a dairy in Thane's Diva area; no injuries reported
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Local residents stage roadblock in Govandi after 9 year old boy dies in accident

Local residents stage roadblock in Govandi after 9-year-old boy dies in accident

Updated on: 08 October,2024 07:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The locals protested against the alleged reckless driving of dumpers in the area

Local residents stage roadblock in Govandi after 9-year-old boy dies in accident

Hamid Sheikh (L) and the crowd gathered to protest. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article
Local residents stage roadblock in Govandi after 9-year-old boy dies in accident
x
00:00

Local residents staged a roadblock on the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar route in Mumbai after a nine-year-old boy was killed in an accident involving speeding garbage dumper in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi, the officials said.


The locals protested against the alleged reckless driving of dumpers in the area.


The incident took place around 11 am when the boy, identified as Hamid Sheikh, was crossing the road on his way to a nearby public toilet, the police said.


Hamid Sheikh, a resident of Bainganwadi in Govandi, had returned home from a madrasa and informed his mother that he needed to use the restroom. While crossing the road near the dumping ground, he was struck by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) dumper returning from offloading garbage, the officials said.

Hamid sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

The accident led to widespread anger in the local community. Furious over the incident, local residents staged a roadblock on the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar route, protesting the reckless driving of dumpers in the area.

Some protesters also damaged the dumper involved in the accident, sources said.

The protest brought traffic to a standstill for several hours, demanding immediate action against the driver and stricter enforcement of road safety measures.

Police from Shivaji Nagar station arrived at the scene promptly, dispersing the crowd and restoring order.

The dumper driver was arrested, and the vehicle was seized. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Local residents have expressed ongoing concerns about the safety risks posed by speeding dumpers near residential areas. They have called for stricter regulations and heightened monitoring of garbage trucks operating in the vicinity of the dumping ground. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai news mumbai crime news Accident govandi Protest mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK