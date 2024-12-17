Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Man caught brutally beating pet dog with spanner in CCTV footage Sion police begins probe

Man caught brutally beating pet dog with spanner in CCTV footage, Sion police begins probe

Updated on: 17 December,2024 08:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The Sion Police have identified the suspect and were further investigating the matter, an official said

Man caught brutally beating pet dog with spanner in CCTV footage, Sion police begins probe

A CCTV footage grab of the suspect beating the dog

The Sion Police in Mumbai has began a probe after a man was caught in a CCTV footage allegedly beating a pet dog using a spanner.


The police said that it was in the process of registering an FIR against an suspect for allegedly attacking the dog.


The matter came to light on December 17 when the pet dog owner, Haider Ali, approached the police station and filed a complaint.


"I work as a mechanic in the Sion area and saw my pet dog, Rani, lying in an unconscious state. I was worried and inquired about it with a passerby. The passerby claimed that an unknown individual attacked the dog. When I checked the CCTV footage, I saw a fruit juice vendor hitting the dog. He claimed that he hit her because he was scared of her barking," Haider Ali, a mechanic, told mid-day on Tuesday.

The Sion Police have identified the suspect, said an official.

“We have identified the accused and are in the process of registering the FIR. Action will be taken as per the law,” Senior PI Santosh Shevale of Sion Police Station said.

The dog, Rani, was shifted to Sewri Animal Hospital following the incident and is said to be in stable condition, Haider Ali said.

