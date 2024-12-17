Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah Urs 2024 is organised under the jurisdiction of Mahim Traffic Division in Mumbai between 16/12/2024 to 26/12/2024 and a large number of devotees visit the Mahim dargah during this period, the police said

Representational Pic/File

Mahim Dargah Urs: Mumbai Police issues traffic diversions as devotees gather in large numbers, check details

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued traffic diversions in Mahim area of the city as devotees began to gather in large numbers for Mahim Dargah Urs.

In an official traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said, Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah Urs 2024 is organised under the jurisdiction of Mahim Traffic Division in Mumbai between 16/12/2024 to 26/12/2024 and a large number of devotees visit the Mahim dargah during this period.

It said that at the Balmiya lane situated just along Mahim Dargah Road vendors put their stall at both side and the devotees who visit, purchase things from the vendors during the Mahim Dargah Urs.

It further said that it is likely to create obstacle to the vehicular traffic on the said road. Hence, necessary arrangements for vehicular traffic needs to be made.

The traffic notification was issued by Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (H.Q. & Central), Traffic, Mumbai Police.

It said, "In order prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, the following traffic regulation and control shall come into effect on 18/12/2024

at 00:01 hrs. to 26/12/2024 at 24:00 hrs. on temporary basis."

Road closed for traffic and there would be no parking between-

Balmiya lane: From Mumbai Darbar to Kapad Bazar

Alternate Route:

- North Bound traffic shall take right turn from Kapad Bazar and shall proceed through L.J. Road and after 13:30 hrs shall use the Cadel Road.

- South Bound Traffic shall use L.J. Road and from 06.00 hrs till 13:30 hrs shall use the Cadel Road.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Monday presented the first "chadar" or "sandal" at the Hazrat Makhdoom Ali Mahimi Dargah in Mahim, as the annual 10-day fair began on December 16 amid tight security deployment.

On the first day, the police offer the first "sandal" to Makhdoom Shah Baba. The event, which has been gazetted since 1910, is marked by the first offering made by Mumbai Police to the 14th-century Sufi saint Makhdoom Fakih Ali Mahimi whose grave is inside the Mahim dargah.

Mumbai Police officials donned colourful traditional attire and took part in a "sandal" (procession) from the police station compound to the dargah, an official said.

An annual fair is also held in honour of Makhdoom Shah Baba.

During the annual fair, people from different religious backgrounds visit Mahim Dargah and pay their tributes and devotees in large numbers throng Mahim dargah during the 10-day fair.

Mahim dargah witnesses offerings of hundreds of "sandals" during the annual Mahim fair. The sandal is usually an assortment of sandalwood paste, flowers and a shawl.