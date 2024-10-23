Breaking News
Updated on: 23 October,2024 08:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ED has alleged that while serving as the home minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, collected Rs 4.7 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai through Sachin Waze, who was then an assistant police inspector

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 23, rejected dismissed police officer Sachin Waze's plea seeking to turn an approver in a money-laundering case in which Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh is an accused, news agency PTI reported.


Special judge for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, AU Kadam, turned down Waze's application. The detailed order was not immediately available.


In 2022, another special court had allowed the former Mumbai cop to turn an approver or prosecution witness in a related corruption case, also involving Deshmukh, that is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, reported PTI.


The present case is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Waze said in his plea that he wanted to disclose all the facts pertaining to the case.

ED has alleged that while serving as the state home minister, Deshmukh, collected Rs 4.7 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai through Waze, who was then an assistant police inspector, PTI stated.

The money was laundered and routed to the Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the Deshmukh family, ED claimed.

Waze, also a prime accused in the Antilia bomb scare case, is currently in judicial custody.

