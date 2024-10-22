The book, which will also throw light on how he came out of jail after a long court fight, will soon be released and will be available in Marathi, Hindi and English, Anil Deshmukh said in a press release

Anil Deshmukh. File Pic

Listen to this article Anil Deshmukh to publish book to unravel 'conspiracy' against him and MVA government x 00:00

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said he will soon come out with a book detailing the "conspiracy" against him by framing him on "false" charges and expose those who worked to dislodge the previous MVA government, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

NCP (SP) leader Deshmukh said he started writing the book, titled 'Diary of Home Minister', during his 14-month incarceration.

The book, which will also throw light on how he came out of jail after a long court fight, will soon be released and will be available in Marathi, Hindi and English, he said in a press release, reported PTI.

The former home minister is facing a CBI case for alleged corruption and another case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money laundering.

Deshmukh resigned as the state home minister in April 2021 and was arrested in November 2021. He was released on bail in December 2022.

"The book will tell about the whole conspiracy against me, how efforts were made to overthrow the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government through me, and how I was framed in a false case and put in jail for 14 months because I refused (to toe their line)," said Deshmukh without naming anyone, reported PTI.

He said the book will tell who conspired against him and how, when he was the home minister of Maharashtra, and also how and who worked to topple the then Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, reported PTI.

It will also disclose how he had to spend 14 months in jail and how he and his family were troubled by a "false" case, Deshmukh said.

Anil Deshmukh claims disgruntled BJP leaders in contact with NCP (SP)

Earlier, Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh claimed that some senior BJP leaders are considering joining his party due to dissatisfaction with the current government's handling of issues such as unemployment, inflation, and farmers' distress in Maharashtra, reported ANI.

In an interview with ANI, Deshmukh criticised the Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena which are under the leadership of Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde respectively. He suggested that if the alliance's internal issues persist, the BJP might end up contesting future elections independently.

"Some senior BJP leaders are looking to join our side because they are dissatisfied with the government's handling of issues like unemployment, inflation, and farmers' distress in Maharashtra. The alliance between Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, and the BJP is not as strong as it should be, and if this continues, the BJP might end up contesting the elections separately from NCP and Shiv Sena," he said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)