The intensifying probe into the India’s Got Latent controversy has led Maharashtra Cyber and Mumbai Police to begin issuing summons and recording statements of jury members who have appeared in various episodes of the show. According to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, summons have been issued to several individuals, including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Uorfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Deepak Kalal, Dilin Nair (Raftaar), and Tanmay Bhat. All of them have been called in to record their statements.

The investigation is primarily focused on an episode featuring Ranveer Allahabadia as a jury member, which has come under scrutiny amid the crass joke row.

Special IG of Maharashtra Cyber, Yashasvi Yadav, had earlier stated that all episodes of the show are under scrutiny.

Advocate Gunjan Mangla, representing Raina, appeared before Maharashtra Cyber. Raina’s lawyer informed the police that he is currently abroad and will return on March 17. Through his lawyer, Raina has requested time to appear before the investigating officer. His travel ticket and show schedule have also been submitted to them.

Maharashtra Cyber is reviewing all 18 episodes of the show to identify instances of inappropriate language used by jury members. Action will be taken against those found guilty in the crass joke row. Audience members who attended the show will have their statements recorded as witnesses. Participants who engaged in inappropriate language will also face action. Additionally, Maharashtra Cyber has written to YouTube, requesting the removal of episodes containing offensive content.

In their statements, Apoorva Makheeja and Ashish Chanchlani clarified that the show is not scripted. Judges and participants are encouraged to speak freely, but they do not receive any payment. However, judges are allowed to share the show’s content on their social media platforms. The audience must purchase tickets to attend, and the revenue generated from ticket sales is used as the prize money for the show’s winner.

Samay Raina on X: “Everything happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are conducted fairly.”