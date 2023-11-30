Breaking News
Crime news: Gay partner stabs 21-yr-old BBA student to death in Maharashtra's Pune

Updated on: 30 November,2023 10:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by his gay partner in Wagholi area of Maharashtra's Pune

Representational Picture/iStock

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by his gay partner in Wagholi area of Maharashtra's Pune, police said.


According to Pune City Police officials, the victim, who was pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course and living in a hostel, was attacked with a sharp weapon on Bakori Road in Wagholi, newswire ANI reported in Thursday.


After attacking, the accused fled from the crime scene, while a passer-by rushed the victim to the hospital. However, he can't be saved during treatment.


Officials further said that the accused had been identified as the victim before death was able to disclose his name. With the prima facie probe, police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 against the accused.

A separate team has been formed and efforts to trace the accused are on, they said. As the victim died, the accused managed to escape, they added.

Police suspect it is a case of a love affair and have initiated a probe.

Meanwhile, the Pune Crime Branch has arrested two individuals for helping alleged drug kingpin Lalit Patil get in touch with another accused, Bhushan Patil.Mois Shaikh, 30, and Sudhakar Ingale, 44, were arrested on November 28. Shaikh served as a jail police officer in ward 16 at Sassoon hospital on behalf of Yerawada, where the drug lord was admitted.

“We discovered Shaikh was in constant contact with Bhushan through Lalit Patil’s girlfriend, Pradnya Kamble. We suspect Shaikh lent his phone to Patil to aid in his prison escape,” said a police officer.

Sudhakar Ingale, a counsellor at Yerwada prison, was also arrested. “We’re probing their involvement in Lalit Patil’s escape from the hospital. Further interrogation will reveal more,” said a police officer. Earlier, Mahindra Shevte, a Sassoon hospital staffer, was arrested for allegedly assisting Patil at the hospital, and arranging certain amenities.

Since Lalit Patil’s arrest, Sassoon hospital’s medical and non-medical staff have been under Pune police scrutiny. “We have arrested the counsellor of the Yerwada jail as we found transactions between Abhishek Balkwade and Sudhakar Ingale,” said a police officer. (With inputs from ANI)

