Crime news: Gay partner stabs 21-yr-old BBA student to death in Maharashtra's Pune

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by his gay partner in Wagholi area of Maharashtra's Pune, police said.

According to Pune City Police officials, the victim, who was pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course and living in a hostel, was attacked with a sharp weapon on Bakori Road in Wagholi, newswire ANI reported in Thursday.

After attacking, the accused fled from the crime scene, while a passer-by rushed the victim to the hospital. However, he can't be saved during treatment.

Officials further said that the accused had been identified as the victim before death was able to disclose his name. With the prima facie probe, police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 against the accused.

A separate team has been formed and efforts to trace the accused are on, they said. As the victim died, the accused managed to escape, they added.

Police suspect it is a case of a love affair and have initiated a probe.

