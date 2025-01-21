Breaking News
Customs seize gold, diamonds, and foreign currencies in multiple smuggling cases at Mumbai Airport, 2 held

Updated on: 21 January,2025 08:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On Tuesday, the customs officers intercepted two Muscat-bound passengers at Mumbai airport based on specific intelligence. The officers recovered foreign currencies from one of the passengers

Pic/Mumbai Customs Zone-III

The officers at the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai, Zone-III, seized gold weighing 1,596 grams, valued at 1.16 crore. They also recovered foreign currencies, as well as natural and lab-grown diamonds, with a value of 1.36 crore. Two people have been arrested in these cases, the officers informed.


On Tuesday, the customs officers intercepted two Muscat-bound passengers at Mumbai airport based on specific intelligence. The officers recovered foreign currencies — 4,500 Euros, 39,000 Saudi Riyals, and 2,340 Omani Riyals — from one of the passengers. From the other passenger, they recovered 59,500 Saudi Riyals and 446.62 carats of natural and lab-grown loose diamonds, collectively valued at 1.05 crore. The foreign currency was concealed inside the passengers' baggage, while the diamonds were hidden inside the body cavity of one of the flyers. Of the two, one passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.


A day earlier, on January 1, customs officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Sharjah based on spot profiling. They recovered 24 carats of crude gold dust in wax, with a total net weight of 725 grams, valued at around 52.74 lakh, as well as gold melted pieces weighing 456.12 grams, worth 33.17 lakh. The gold was concealed in the body cavity, pasted in papers and cloth, and placed in specially tailored pouches in the passenger's jeans. Some of the gold had also been ingested by the passenger, who was later arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.


In a second case on Monday, customs officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Bahrain on January 4. The passenger had ingested 415 grams of melted gold pieces, provisionally valued at 31.08 lakh.

