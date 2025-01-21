An official said that a Mumbai shopping mall staffer found the body of a woman in her 30s in the basement of a mall in Bhandup in the morning and alerted his superiors

The Bhandup police have reported the discovery of an unidentified woman’s body in the waterlogged basement of Dreams The Mall in Bhandup West.

The incident came to light around 9:40 am when a mall employee noticed the body floating in the flooded basement. He alerted the police, who subsequently transported the body to Mulund General Hospital. Doctors declared the woman dead on arrival.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was in her 30s. Initial findings suggest drowning, as her lungs were filled with water; however, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after a postmortem examination.

“Since this mall has been closed for several years, a large amount of water has accumulated in its basement. Additionally, the abandoned premises are frequented by drug users and couples,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a social worker.

Police are investigating the matter to identify the woman and her whereabouts.

60-year-old woman found dead in 5-star hotel in Nariman Point

A 60-year-old woman was found dead in her room at the Trident Hotel, police said on Sunday. The woman had been staying alone at the hotel since January 6. Police said they received a call on Saturday (January 18) afternoon from the hotel about the body. According to the hotel staff, during her stay, the woman had on Friday (January 17) instructed the housekeeping to not come into her room and said she would order food and water as needed.

However, as there was no response from her for over 24 hours, the hotel staff grew suspicious, and using a duplicate key, they entered the room and discovered her body. During the investigation, police said they detected no foul play and even the initial post mortem report revealed no injuries on the body, following which an accidental death report (ADR) was registered at the Marine Lines police station.

“While nothing suspicious has been detected so far, the viscera has been preserved for further examination. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of death,” said Pravin Mundhe, DCP, Zone 1. Police said that the woman’s family had been informed about the incident. According to the family of the deceased, the woman was suffering from a skin condition and had been battling depression. Before her stay at the Trident Hotel, the woman had stayed alone at the Taj Hotel for nearly a month.