Mumbai: 60-year-old woman found dead in Trident Hotel room; police open probe

Updated on: 21 January,2025 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

According to the family of the deceased, the woman was suffering from a skin condition and had been battling depression; prior to her stay at the Trident Hotel, the woman had stayed alone at the Taj Hotel for nearly a month

Mumbai: 60-year-old woman found dead in Trident Hotel room; police open probe

The dead body was found on January 17 by hotel staff. Representation Pic/istock

Mumbai: 60-year-old woman found dead in Trident Hotel room; police open probe
A 60-year-old woman was found dead in her room at the Trident Hotel, police said on Sunday. The woman had been staying alone at the hotel since January 6. Police said they received a call on Saturday (January 18) afternoon from the hotel about the body. According to the hotel staff, during her stay, the woman had on Friday (January 17) instructed the housekeeping to not come into her room and said she would order food and water as needed.


However, as there was no response from her for over 24 hours, the hotel staff grew suspicious, and using a duplicate key, they entered the room and discovered her body. During the investigation, police said they detected no foul play and even the initial post mortem report revealed no injuries on the body, following which an accidental death report (ADR) was registered at the Marine Lines police station.


“While nothing suspicious has been detected so far, the viscera has been preserved for further examination. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of death,” said Pravin Mundhe, DCP, Zone 1. Police said that the woman’s family has been informed about the incident. According to the family of the deceased, the woman was suffering from a skin condition and had been battling depression. Prior to her stay at the Trident Hotel, the woman had stayed alone at the Taj Hotel for nearly a month.


