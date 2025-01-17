Breaking News
Mumbai: Body with tied legs found at Mahim Creek, police suspect homicide

Updated on: 17 January,2025 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

The body was found in a decomposed state

The Mahim police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons after a body, with its legs tied, was found washed ashore at Mahim Creek. The decomposed body of a man was found on Tuesday night.


Police said they have filed a suspected murder case, and multiple teams have been set up to identify the body of the deceased person. Police said that the deceased has a tattoo of the name Prakash on his shoulder, adding that the body was found in a decomposed state, and hence there were no other identification marks. 


“We had received a call that a body washed ashore at Mahim Creek, and we rushed to the spot. We found out that he has a tattoo of the name ‘Prakash’ on his shoulder. The deceased was wearing full pants and a blue shirt. We are yet to identify the body,” Senior Police Inspector (PI) Vinayak Vetal of Mahim police told mid-day.


He added, “His legs were tied with a towel, and he had multiple fractures on his legs and hands. We suspect that the alleged accused had first murdered the deceased and then threw the body into the water.” 

“The body has been sent to Sion Hospital for a post mortem examination. The doctors told us that the deceased could be aged between 30-50 years. They have reserved the opinion about the exact cause of death as the body is in a decomposed state,” PI Vetal said. 

Police said they are checking reports of missing people. “We are checking the missing persons’ reports across the city, MMR, and Thane, as we suspect that the body came floating. We are also checking the CCTV footage of nearby areas,” said another officer. A case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against unknown persons, said police.

