24 karat crude gold dust in wax (left); diamonds concealed inside passenger's body cavity (right)

In a significant operation during the night duty of January 17-18, Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport in Mumbai seized gold weighing 2.465 kgs and diamonds weighing 248.65 carats across three separate cases, as per official sources.

The total estimated value of the seized items stands at Rs 2.54 crore. Three passengers were arrested in connection with the cases and are registered under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, officials said.

As per officials, acting on specific intelligence, Customs officers intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok. A thorough search revealed 24-karat crude gold dust, weighing a total of 2.465 kgs, were found concealed inside the body cavities of both the passengers. The gold has been provisionally valued at Rs 1.80 crore. Both individuals were taken into custody.

In another operation, Customs officers intercepted a passenger who was departing from Mumbai to Dubai. Upon inspection, the officers recovered 21.70 carats of 'Cut & polished lab grown loose diamonds worth Rs 5.20 lakh which was concealed within the passenger’s body cavity.

They also recovered Cut and polished natural loose diamonds weighing 226.95 carats, valued at Rs 69.69 lakh. The total value of the diamonds was estimated at Rs 74.90 lakh. The passenger was arrested on the spot, officials said.

Mumbai: DRI seizes 12 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 9.6 crore hidden in DJ lights at air cargo complex

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday said that it has seized 12 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 9.6 crore concealed inside DJ lights at the Mumbai Air Cargo Complex and busted a major gold smuggling attempt.

The DRI said that based on inputs, officials found gold concealed inside DJ lights.

While examining a consignment, approximately 3 kg of gold was found hidden in each DJ light, leading to a total recovery of 12 kg of gold worth Rs. 9.6 crore, the officials said.

Following the recovery, DRI carried out further investigation and located a nearby godown and while conducting searched at the godown, the DRI officials found 68 additional DJ lights with hidden cavities used for smuggling gold in the same manner, the officials added.

Two suspects allegedly involved in the smuggling operation have been arrested in connection with the matter.

Investigations suggest that the smuggling syndicate has likely used this method to bring large quantities of gold into the country in the past, the official said.

"The recent seizure marks a significant success for DRI against gold smuggling syndicates. In fact, DRI Mumbai has seized approximately 48 kg of smuggled gold in the past week alone," said an official.