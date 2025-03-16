Customs seizes gold worth Rs 3.67 cr at Mumbai airport; 4 held

The official said that three of the accused worked at stores in the airport and were allegedly helping members of a smuggling racket to carry gold out of the premises

The Mumbai Customs seized gold worth Rs 3.67 crore in separate operations and arrested four persons, including a woman, at the international airport in the city, an official said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

The official said that three of the accused worked at stores in the airport and were allegedly helping members of a smuggling racket to carry gold out of the premises.

He said the seizures were made on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, and customs officials detained one Pradip Pawar, who worked at the airport, on suspicion, reported PTI.

Officials recovered pouches of gold dust from Pawar, who had concealed them in his pants, and on questioning, he revealed that he had received the consignment from transit passengers, the official said.

He said Pawar stated that he was supposed to hand the gold over to another accused, Mohammed Imran Nagori.

The official said Nagori, who was subsequently nabbed, gave the name of Anshu Gupta, who worked at the airport and had handed him four pouches of gold dust smuggled by transit passengers, reported PTI.

Authorities arrested Gupta, a sales associate with a restaurant at the airport. She allegedly received a commission for smuggling, he added.

Two passengers from Dubai held at Mumbai airport with 21.28 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 19 cr

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two passengers who arrived at the Mumbai airport from Dubai with 21.288 kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 18.92 crore concealed in customized waist belts, officials said on March 6, reported news agency PTI.

The DRI had received specific information about two passengers travelling with smuggled gold from Dubai to Mumbai, an official said.

Accordingly, a vigilance was mounted on passengers arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Dubai and two of them were intercepted on suspicion, he said, reported PTI.

On personal search of the duo, DRI officials recovered foreign-marked gold bars ingeniously concealed inside customized waist belts worn by them beneath their shirts, informed the official.

During interrogation, both the passengers admitted to smuggling the gold, which weighed 21.288 kg and was valued at Rs 18.92 crore. A case was registered against the duo under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, and they were placed under arrest, he said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)