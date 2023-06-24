Breaking News
Dahisar police apprehends 16-year-old chain snatcher; sent to remand home

Updated on: 24 June,2023 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The police chased him for 100 meters and apprehended him. When caught, he informed the police that he had lost the chain after jumping into the nullah

Dahisar police apprehends 16-year-old chain snatcher; sent to remand home

Image used for representational purpose.

Dahisar police apprehended and sent a 16-year-old boy to a remand home after he snatched a woman's golden chain. The boy snatched the chain and fled by jumping into a nullah, but onlookers immediately alerted the police. The police chased him for 100 meters and apprehended him. When caught, he informed the police that he had lost the chain after jumping into the nullah.


Kavita Jalan, a 50-year-old resident of Dahisar (E) near Anand Nagar metro station, was walking towards her relative's home on the night of June 20. When she reached the Milestone building at Anand Nagar, a boy approached her from behind and inquired about the location of the Anand Nagar metro station. While Kavita was providing directions, the boy snatched a golden chain from her neck and fled.


"While he attempted to escape, I shouted for help. Onlookers tried to apprehend him, but in his attempt to flee, he jumped into a nearby nullah," stated Kavita Jalan in her police statement. "To evade arrest, he continued walking inside the nullah. Meanwhile, someone contacted the control room, and a team from Dahisar police station arrived at the scene," she added.


Initially, the police pursued him from the boundary wall of the nullah but later jumped into the nullah to apprehend him. After chasing him for 100 meters, they caught him. However, upon searching him, they did not find the golden chain. "The chain must have slipped from his hands when he jumped into the nullah," stated an official.

The snatched chain weighed 20 grams and was valued at Rs. 60,000. An offense was registered against the boy at Dahisar police station under IPC section 392 (robbery), and he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. The accused's age was determined to be 16 years and 6 months, and he was subsequently sent to a remand home, as confirmed by another official.

