Mumbai: 31-year-old dies after truck hits, drags him for 20 feet

Man was demanding compensation from truck driver for dashing against his car when the latter ran him over; police arrest and book driver for murder

The incident happened at Anand Nagar toll naka on Thursday night. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The Navghar police have arrested a truck driver for running over a man who questioned him for dashing against his car and demanded compensation. The incident occurred at Anand Nagar toll naka on Thursday night.

According to the police, Manish Bhalachand Soni, 36, a resident of Bhiwandi was travelling in a Swift car with his nephew Bhavesh Soni, 31, towards Thane after shopping at Kalbadevi. When they reached near Anand Nagar toll naka, a truck (GJ-16-AU-4580) dashed their car from the side and drove ahead.

At the toll naka, Bhavesh noticed the truck in the queue, got out of his car and went and stood before the vehicle. “He was arguing with the truck driver about the damage to his car and seeking compensation. During the argument, the truck driver started the engine, dragging Bhavesh for 20 feet,” said an officer from the Navghar police station. Manish took injured Bhavesh to Jupiter Hospital where he was declared dead during treatment.

The police have registered a case against the driver under IPC Section 302 (murder) and relevant sections of Motor Vehicles Act.A team tracked down the driver in Bhiwandi and arrested him on Friday afternoon. He has been identified as Noor Mohammed Ibrar Ali Shah, 33.