Estranged wife Karuna Sharma says she will appeal against maintenance, saying she had demanded Rs 15 lakh a month

Dhananjay Munde is facing the heat over the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to the the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district

Court directs Dhananjay Munde to provide Rs 2 lakh interim support to estranged kin

A family court in Mumbai has ordered NCP leader and state Minister Dhananjay Munde to pay interim maintenance of R2 lakh per month to his estranged wife Karuna and their daughter. Munde's first wife, who has two children with him, had filed a domestic violence case against him in 2020. She subsequently sought interim maintenance and compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

The court has not given its ruling in the domestic violence case, clarified lawyer Sayali Sawant, who is representing the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection. The Bandra Family Court partly allowed the first wife's plea on Tuesday and directed Munde to pay Rs 1,25,000 per month to her and Rs 75,000 per month to their daughter as interim maintenance.

The court, however, denied any relief for her other child, saying being a son, he is not entitled to maintenance as he is an adult. Munde is facing the heat over the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, the minister's home turf in central Maharashtra.

His lawyer Sawant claimed certain reports have not accurately presented the matter, underscoring that the court has not reached the final conclusion in the domestic violence case against the NCP leader. The order for interim maintenance has been passed based on financial considerations, she said. “Certain media reports on this matter are misleading. The court has not ruled on any allegations against Munde,” said Sawant, urging media houses to ensure ‘responsible and accurate’ reporting.

Munde had previously acknowledged being in a live-in relationship with the woman, the lawyer said. “The interim order is based on this admission,” she added. The NCP minister's estranged wife Karuna Sharma said she would challenge the family court's order in the high court as she was not satisfied with the Rs 2 lakh interim maintenance.

“I should be called Karuna Munde as the court has accepted me as the first wife of Dhananjay Munde. I had sought a monthly maintenance of Rs 15 lakh but the court has allowed only Rs 2 lakh. One can't sustain in a city like Mumbai so I'll approach the high court,” she said. Karuna said she has to pay a housing loan EMI (equated monthly instalment) of Rs 1.7 lakh and Rs 30,000 goes towards maintenance charges every month.

Referring to her son, she said, “The only son of the Munde family is sitting unemployed at home. Walmik Karad, who was a servant, has properties worth over Rs 4,000 crore, but the son of the Munde family doesn't have any property in his name.” She said the domestic violence case that she has filed against Munde will take the legal course.

“The matter will be taken up on February 20. I will produce my family members including my sister who was also abused by Munde. I'll file a petition in the HC for higher maintenance as we have to pay off loans. I'm looking after our children and even went to jail twice,” she added.

