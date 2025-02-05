NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Khadse, who was with the Bharatiya Janata Party for nearly four decades, stepped down from the Fadnavis-led Maharashtra cabinet in 2016 over a controversial land purchase by his family

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Eknath Khadse met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's residence in Mumbai, a source told PTI on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at 'Sagar', Fadnavis's current official bungalow in south Mumbai, on Tuesday night, the source close to the chief minister told PTI.

"Khadse met the CM for some personal work. It was not a political meeting," he added, without disclosing what transpired during the meeting, reported PTI.

Khadse, who was with the Bharatiya Janata Party for nearly four decades, stepped down from the Fadnavis-led Maharashtra cabinet in 2016 over a controversial land purchase by his family. Later, he quit the BJP and joined the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Before the Lok Sabha elections last year, Khadse tried to return to the BJP's fold, but it did not materialise. He then blamed Fadnavis for blocking his return.

His daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse is the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports.

Haryana Governor Dattatreya calls on Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Haryana Governor and former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

Dattatreya visited Fadnavis' residence in the city this evening.

But what transpired during the meeting between the two leaders could not be known.

US Consul General, Maharashtra CM discuss cooperation in energy and other sectors

Consul General of the United States of America in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, on Tuesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here, and held a detailed discussion on the opportunities for cooperation in energy, new technology, infrastructure and other sectors.

He congratulated CM Fadnavis for the successful conversion of the investment agreements signed in Davos and asserted that many American companies are interested in investing in the state due to the conducive environment for industrial development in Maharashtra, the CMO said in a post on X.

Fadnavis dismisses Raut's superstition claim

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dismissed claims of not shifting to the official CM residence in south Mumbai due to superstition, and said he would move in after his daughter's board exams get over, reported PTI.

His clarification comes hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut that buffaloes sacrificed in Guwahati during Eknath Shinde's visit to the Kamakhya temple were buried on the premises of 'Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister so that the CM's post should not go to anybody else other than Shinde, reported PTI.

