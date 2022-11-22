Did Aftab learn from two Mumbai horror murders?

Poonawala rented flat in Mehrauli three days before killing Walkar; Santacruz stockbroker also moved to Virar flat just before murdering his friend in 2019

Aftab Poonawala, the Delhi killer

While the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar has shaken the country now, two gory murders rocked the city two years back. All the three crimes have similarities—the killers chopped up the body into multiple pieces for easy disposal. Other similarities appear in the use of incense sticks and disinfectants, and renting of flat days before the murder.

Aftab Poonawala killed his live-in partner Walkar and dismembered her body into dozens of pieces. The 28-year-old then went out and bought a refrigerator to store her remains, which he disposed of in a nearby jungle at Mehrauli, Delhi, in over three months.

Also read: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days

Locals near a pond where Aftab Poonawala dumped Shraddha Walkar’s head and some other remains, in Chhatarpur, Delhi, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Poonawala also bought disinfectants to clean the bloodstains in his flat, which he had rented just three days ago, according to sources in the Delhi police. Until he kept Walkar’s remains at home, he burnt incense sticks to suppress the odour of the slowly rotting human body.

The Virar murder

In January 2019, Virar residents had noticed human flesh in the drain and the investigation has led the Arnala police to a gruesome murder of Ganesh Kolhatkar allegedly by stockbroker Pintoo Sharma.

Sharma, who lived in Santacruz East, had rented a flat in Virar where he took his friend Kolhatkar and killed him, according to police. He used hacksaw blades, spanners, etc. to dismember his body, and then chopped it into tiny pieces, which he flushed down the toilet.

Every morning for the next three days, Sharma would take a train to Virar to flush the boneless remains of Kolhatkar. He would wrap up the bones in paper and plastic bags, which he would throw in Bhayandar creek while returning home in the evenings. Sharma had purchased floor cleaners and sanitisers to clear bloodstains on the floor.

The Mahim murder

In December 2019, the Mahim police recovered a suitcase on the beach, and inside it, they found hacked limbs of a man along with clothes. The tags on the clothes helped them to identify the victim—a guitarist from Vakola,

Bennett Rebello.

During interrogation of a girl, police learnt that she was an adopted child of Rebello, who would allegedly sexually abuse her. The girl told the cops that she and her boyfriend killed him because of the abuse.

The duo then purchased plastic bags, room fresheners, etc. from a local market in Kalina. They chopped his body, stuffed the dismembered parts in suitcases, which they then dumped in Mithi river, in November 2019.

At the time of these murders, Poonawala was staying in a rented flat in Vasai.

Similarities?

Like the Rebello killers, Poonawala had also purchased incense sticks and room fresheners to suppress the stench of rotting

human flesh.

Both Sharma and Poonawala murdered their victims in a flat that they had rented just a few days ago.

Jan 2019

When Virar victim’s murder came to light

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 0 + 5 Submit Request