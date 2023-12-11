Breaking News
Mumbai: How city’s new AC trains will look like
Mumbai: BMC cracks down on its pipe-breakers
Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore
Mumbai: Singing beggar has swiped at least 25 phones in trains
Mumbai: Overflowing Kannamwar Nagar drain finally gets MHADA’s attention
Mumbai: Woman arrested for stealing Rs 26 lakh in cash and jewellery
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Double murder case HC refuses to suspend life sentence of artist Chintan Upadhyay

Double murder case: HC refuses to suspend life sentence of artist Chintan Upadhyay

Updated on: 11 December,2023 07:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The Bombay High Court refused to suspend the life sentence and grant bail to artist Chintan Upadhyay, convicted for abetting and conspiring to kill his estranged wife and her lawyer

Double murder case: HC refuses to suspend life sentence of artist Chintan Upadhyay

Chintan Upadhyay. File Pic

Listen to this article
Double murder case: HC refuses to suspend life sentence of artist Chintan Upadhyay
x
00:00

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to suspend the life sentence and grant bail to artist Chintan Upadhyay, convicted for abetting and conspiring to kill his estranged wife Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani in December 2015.


Upadhyay had moved the high court in October challenging a sessions court order convicting him and sentencing him to life imprisonment.


Upadhyay in his appeal said that the trial court had erred in its judgement, which lacks proper and cogent evidence and reasoning to convict him.
Pending hearing on his appeal, Upadhyay had urged the HC to suspend his sentence and release him on bail.


A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Gauri Godse on Monday rejected Upadhyay's application.

The HC will hear Upadhyay's appeal against the conviction order in due course.

Hema and her lawyer Haresh Bhambhani were killed on December 11, 2015, and the bodies were stuffed into cardboard boxes and thrown into a ditch in Kandivali area of Mumbai.

Additional sessions judge S Y Bhosale of the Dindoshi court on October 5 held Chintan Upadhyay guilty of abetting and conspiring to kill his wife.

Three other accused, tempo driver Vijay Rajbhar and helpers Pradeep Rajbhar and Shivkumar Rajbhar, who worked with the absconding accused and art fabricator Vidyadhar Rajbhar, were found guilty of the double murder.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you have a fixed sleep-wake cycle?
chintan upadhyay hema upadhyay harish bhambhani bombay high court mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK