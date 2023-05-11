DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar is RSS man, says Congress

He also said that if the scientist had any association with the Congress, things would have been very different. “Today RSS is saying they have nothing to do with him,” said Khera

Pradeep Kurulkar

Ever since the arrest, several pictures of Pradeep Kurulkar attending RSS events and delivering lectures have gone viral. It is being claimed that he was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In response, political parties such as Congress and NCP are demanding answers from the RSS about how a person involved in anti-national activities could be a member of their organisation. The RSS’s silence on the matter is also being questioned.

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera on Wednesday addressed the media in Delhi and alleged that Kurulkar was associated with RSS for four generations. “He [Kurulkar] use to play the saxophone for 14 years for RSS, he was sanghatan mantri for 12 years for Sanskar Bharti and is the fourth generation RSS karyakarta swayamsevak. He is claiming that he was honey-trapped but the real honey trap happened when he continued going to shakhas. Despite being a DRDO scientist, he was visiting shakhas,” Khera said while addressing the press.

“The DRDO comes under the prime minister. Where is the Pegasus? Had this been conducted via the mobile phone, Kurulkar would have been caught on Day 1. This is happening right under the nose of the prime minister where an RSS-affiliated man is sharing highly confidential information with an enemy country through a woman and it should have been breaking news yet nothing is seen on TV,” Khera added.

He also said that if the scientist had any association with the Congress, things would have been very different. “Today RSS is saying they have nothing to do with him,” said Khera.

He claimed that all is not well between the RSS and the prime minister. He said that first it was the Gujarat conman Kiran Patel who posed as additional director in the prime minister’s office who was arrested and now the PMO has got Kurulkar arrested who has an RSS background. “We are not worried about the tussle between RSS and the PM but about the sensitive information going to Pakistan through an RSS-affiliated man,” said Khera.

The NCP has also carried out a protest in Pune and demanded the death penalty for Kurulkar.