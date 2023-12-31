DRI seizes smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 2.4 crore in Mumbai, 1 Arrested

Cigarettes worth Rs 2.4 crore were seized by the DRI at Mumbai's air cargo complex. They were smuggled from Dubai and labelled as bedsheets and dress material. One person was apprehended.

Representative Image

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) confiscated a stash of smuggled cigarettes valued at Rs 2.4 crore at Mumbai's air cargo complex and apprehended one person, as per a DRI official's quote to news agency PTI.

According to the report, acting on intelligence about potential cigarette smuggling through air cargo, authorities intercepted an import shipment from Dubai labelled as bedsheets and dress material.

Upon inspection, officers discovered cigarette cartons cleverly hidden within layers of fabric boxes. The smuggled stash comprised 15,86,960 cigarette sticks of popular brands, carrying an estimated market value of around Rs 2.4 crore, the report added.

Following investigations, one individual linked to the smuggling operation has been arrested. The authorities are conducting a further investigation in the case.

Concurrently, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently intercepted a 40-foot refrigerated container at Jawaharlal Nehru Port based on intelligence gathered. Upon scrutiny at one of the Container Freight Stations (CFS) in Nhava Sheva, the DRI sleuths found smuggled cigarettes.

A careful investigation of the container revealed cigarette cartons cleverly concealed within cardboard crates transporting tamarind. The smugglers cleverly concealed the cigarette cartons within the tamarind boxes, covering them with layers of tamarind. Even after opening the cardboard boxes, the disguised cigarette cartons were completely undetectable because of their complex cover.

According to the DRI, the illegal cargo totalled 33,92,000 cigarette sticks with a market worth of approximately Rs 5.77 crores.

Based on intelligence developed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, a 40-feet refrigerated container that arrived at Jawaharlal Nehru Port was held at one of the Container Freight Stations (CFS) at Nhava Sheva. A thorough examination revealed that cigarette… pic.twitter.com/SJU7taGuEO — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

"Based on intelligence developed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, a 40-feet refrigerated container that arrived at Jawaharlal Nehru Port was held at one of the Container Freight Stations (CFS) at Nhava Sheva. A thorough examination revealed that cigarette cartons were ingeniously concealed within cardboard boxes containing tamarind. The cigarette cartons had been placed inside the tamarind boxes and cleverly covered on all sides with tamarind such as to render the cigarette cartons indiscernible even upon opening the cardboard boxes. The smuggled cargo comprised of 33,92,000 cigarette sticks with a market value of approximately Rs 5.77 crores," DRI told news agency ANI.

