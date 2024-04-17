Breaking News
Elgar Parishad Maoist links case Shoma Sen walks out of prison
Updated on: 17 April,2024 10:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Shoma Sen was released from a Mumbai prison on Wednesday

Shoma Sen. File Pic/X

Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused and former Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen was released from a prison on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.


The Supreme Court had granted bail to her in the 2018 case on April 5.


Sen walked out of the Byculla jail in central Mumbai after the completion of all formalities, the senior prison official said.


She was greeted by her daughter and relatives outside the prison.

Sen was one of the 16 persons including activists and academics arrested in the case, related to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017.

Pune Police had alleged that the conclave was backed by Maoists, and the 'inflammatory' speeches made there fuelled caste violence near the Bhima Koregaon war memorial in Pune district next day.

