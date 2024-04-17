Shoma Sen was released from a Mumbai prison on Wednesday

Shoma Sen. File Pic/X

Listen to this article Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: Shoma Sen walks out of prison x 00:00

Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused and former Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen was released from a prison on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to her in the 2018 case on April 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen walked out of the Byculla jail in central Mumbai after the completion of all formalities, the senior prison official said.

She was greeted by her daughter and relatives outside the prison.

Sen was one of the 16 persons including activists and academics arrested in the case, related to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017.

Pune Police had alleged that the conclave was backed by Maoists, and the 'inflammatory' speeches made there fuelled caste violence near the Bhima Koregaon war memorial in Pune district next day.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!