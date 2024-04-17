Maharashtra: Two Akola cops detained for custodial death of 19-year-old man

Two Akola cops including a police sub-inspector and a constable were detained in Maharashtra's Akola district in connection with the custodial death of a man in January

Two Akola cops including a police sub-inspector and a constable have been detained They were detained in connection with a custodial death case A 19-year-old man had died while in police custody in January this year

Two Akola cops including a police sub-inspector and a constable have been detained in Maharashtra's Akola district in connection with the custodial death of a 19-year-old man in January this year, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The two Akola cops, attached to the Akot city police station, were detained on Tuesday, while their two colleagues, both constables, were untraceable, he said, as per the PTI.

A complaint in this connection was filed by Sukhdev Haramkar, the uncle of the deceased, Govardhan Haramkar, he said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

In his complaint, he alleged that his nephew Govardhan, who worked as a labourer at Akot, was arrested on January 15 by sub-inspector Rajesh Jaware and other policemen on the suspicion of his involvement in some offence.

On January 16, he and Govardhan were beaten up at the police station, the complaint said, adding that Govardhan was attacked and brutalised with a stick, in which he was seriously injured, as per the PTI.

Sukhdev said in his complaint that his nephew kept shouting to seek his help, but he was helpless and could not do anything to save him.

As Govardhan's health deteriorated, he was first taken to a private hospital at Akot and later shifted to a facility in Akola city instead of being taken to a government hospital, the complaint said. The youth died during treatment at the hospital the next day, it added.

Sukhdev Haramkar directly approached the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ramnath Pokle with his complaint against the policemen and a case on the charge of murder was registered on April 16, based on the medical report of the deceased, according to the PTI.

"After that, sub-inspector Jaware and constable Chandra Prakash Solanki were detained in connection with his death," the police official said, adding that further investigation into the case will be taken up by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), as per the PTI.

Two more constables were booked for their alleged involvement and efforts are on to trace them, he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) has been registered against the accused, he said.

(with PTI inputs)

