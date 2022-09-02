Ex-chief information commissioner foils blackmail trap by cyber fraudsters

Woman makes obscene gestures on WhatsApp call to Shailesh Gandhi; then ‘police action’ threats follow, prompting him to file complaint

Shailesh Gandhi, a former central information commissioner and one of the key persons involved in drafting the Right to Information (RTI) Act has become a victim of the latest trend in cybercrime, where unsuspecting citizens’ photographs are misused to blackmail them for money.

Around 11.30 am on Monday, Gandhi responded to a video call on his WhatsApp number and was surprised to see a woman undressing in a seductive way.

“I get dozens of calls from unknown numbers, where people seek my help in matters pertaining to RTI. I kept saying hello, but a young girl on the other end did not respond. Suddenly, I was shocked to see that she had started lifting up her shirt. Sensing trouble, I immediately disconnected,” said Gandhi.

He soon received a call from a person, who identified himself as police inspector Rakesh Asthana, claiming that his “vulgar” act had been recorded and would be soon shared with his friends and relatives. “Tumko sharam nahi aati aise objectionable harkat kate hue, main tum pe action loon kya?” he threatened.

Gandhi got the whiff of the scam and immediately blocked the number, but subsequently got a call from another woman who made similar threats.

Acting on his complaint, the Santacruz police registered an FIR under Section 386, which pertains to extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, along with 66E—electronically send or capture an indecent image—of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have forwarded the details to our cybercrime cell and the case is currently under investigation,” said investigating officer Assistant Inspector Vijay Ingle.

“I fail to understand why is it so difficult to solve such cybercrimes when the Aadhaar card of every individual is a mandatory requirement for procuring a mobile sim card. Service providers or distributors who do not follow rules have to be identified and booked or this menace is bound to thrive unchecked,” said Gandhi.

