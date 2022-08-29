Cybercrime in Healthcare: Mumbai doctors become latest target for cybercriminals

Imposters are using fake accounts of several city doctors on Instagram to fleece the doctors’ friends, relatives, patients

Messages, seeking money, sent to an acquaintance of Dr Gautam Bhansali

Several doctors, known on social media platforms for their awareness campaigns about public health, have become the latest targets of cybercrime. Fraudsters are creating fake Instagram accounts, befriending their friends, acquaintances and patients, and sending messages, seeking monetary help. While some have approached the cops, others have used their original social media platforms to alert against the fraud.

Fake accounts of at least three well-known doctors appeared on Instagram just last week. One of the targets is known psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty of Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital. He learnt about his fake account on Instagram -a photo and video sharing social networking platform- through his friends.

Also read: Mumbai: Scamsters use photos of top officials as display picture on WhatsApp to target their staff





A fake Instagram account of Dr Sagar Mundada (right) Another fake Instagram account of Dr Gautam Bhansali

“A few of my friends called me up and informed me about the fake ID on Instagram, and messages asking for monetary help. I saw the account with my name and photograph, and immediately sent an email to the Mumbai police commissioner and cyber police, along with all the relevant proof I had. I sought action against the fraudster and blocking of the fake account,” Dr Shetty told mid-day.

“While the account was blocked, there was no arrest. I got a reply from the BKC cyber police, asking me to come to the police station to file a formal complaint. Instead of calling me, they should track that person, arrest him and make sure that he goes behind bars,” he added.

Followers alerted

Dr Gautam Bhansali of Bombay Hospital said, “I got a call from one of my assistant doctors, asking if I needed money. I was shocked. They then told me about messages from a fake account, seeking financial help. I spent the next two days explaining to my friends on the social media platform that the account was a fake one and that I did not need any money.”



A fake Instagram account of Dr Harish Shetty

“I got around 12-15 calls from Mumbai and Rajasthan from acquaintances, friends and even a few patients who were offering to help if I needed. After that, I published a post on my original account, alerting everyone about the fraud,” he added.

Dr Sagar Mundada, a psychiatrist who is active on social media platforms, posted on his official Instagram account about a fake ID asking for money. He learnt about the fake account after he was flooded with calls from concerned people.

“My school friends called me up to ask why I needed money, as they are aware that I come from a well-to-do family. They had found the messages seeking money suspicious and so they alerted me. I alerted my social media followers against such messages, and asked them to report and block such fake accounts,” he told mid-day.

Call and confirm

Hemraj Singh Rajput, deputy commissioner of police (cyber crime), Mumbai, said, “If anyone asks for any monetary help through social media platforms, do not send money in a hurry. First, call that person and verify whether the help was really sought by them.”



Harish Shetty and Sagar Mundada

The DCP added, “We start tracking the imposters/fraudsters as soon as we get such complaints, but most of them are operated from foreign countries or mostly from north India and West Bengal. We even try to trace and track their mobile numbers or location, but many times the fraudster appears to have used the name of people who are not aware of anything. Fraudsters are always coming up with new modus operandi to fool people. So people need to be more alert.”

Dr Shetty said that his two fake accounts have surfaced in just August. “To nab these fraudsters, we need to strengthen the cyber police right from advanced technology to sufficient manpower. Otherwise, cybercrime will increase and more people will fall prey to their different tactics.”

3

No of doctors whose fake accounts have appeared so far

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal