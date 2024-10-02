Ex-CJ Bhosale to probe Badlapur encounter, fix responsibility

Single-member panel asked to suggest steps to avoid recurrence of such incidents, submit report by Dec-end

Dilip Bhosale, former chief justice, Allahabad High Court. PIC/X

The state government has appointed a single-member commission of inquiry to be headed by Dilip Bhosale, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court, to probe the Badlapur encounter.

The probe pertains to the police action in which Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting school children, was killed on September 23, 2024. The government has issued terms and references under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, asking the ex-CJ to fix the responsibility and recommend measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

A gazette notification issued on October 1 stated that there was an exchange of fire between the accused and the accompanying police escort party, resulting in injuries to both, the accused and one police officer. Shinde was taken to the hospital for treatment where he was declared dead on arrival.

“And whereas, the state government having regard to the nature of incidents, being a definite matter of public importance, is of the opinion that it is necessary to inquire into the exact sequence of the said incidents, causes thereof and the person or organisation, if any, responsible for the same and the role of the police machinery during the said incident, and also to identify the measures to prevent recurrence of such incident through a commission appointed under section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (60 of 1952),” read the notification signed by Deputy Secretary Chetan Nikam.

The commission has been asked to probe under the terms of reference (ToR), including the sequence of events that happened at Mumbra Bypass, Thane on September 23, 2024, regarding the exchange of fire between the accused and the police escort party, and the causes and consequences thereof.

The commission has been asked to find out whether any individual, group or organisation was directly or indirectly responsible for the incident and whether the steps taken by the police in handling the situation were appropriate. All other issues related to this incident will have to be probed. The panel will suggest measures to be taken by the police in its report, which is to be submitted by the end of December.