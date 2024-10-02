Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Ex CJ Bhosale to probe Badlapur encounter fix responsibility

Ex-CJ Bhosale to probe Badlapur encounter, fix responsibility

Updated on: 03 October,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

Single-member panel asked to suggest steps to avoid recurrence of such incidents, submit report by Dec-end

Ex-CJ Bhosale to probe Badlapur encounter, fix responsibility

Dilip Bhosale, former chief justice, Allahabad High Court. PIC/X

Listen to this article
Ex-CJ Bhosale to probe Badlapur encounter, fix responsibility
x
00:00

The state government has appointed a single-member commission of inquiry to be headed by Dilip Bhosale, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court, to probe the Badlapur encounter.


The probe pertains to the police action in which Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting school children, was killed on September 23, 2024. The government has issued terms and references under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, asking the ex-CJ to fix the responsibility and recommend measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.


A gazette notification issued on October 1 stated that there was an exchange of fire between the accused and the accompanying police escort party, resulting in injuries to both, the accused and one police officer. Shinde was taken to the hospital for treatment where he was declared dead on arrival.


“And whereas, the state government having regard to the nature of incidents, being a definite matter of public importance, is of the opinion that it is necessary to inquire into the exact sequence of the said incidents, causes thereof and the person or organisation, if any, responsible for the same and the role of the police machinery during the said incident, and also to identify the measures to prevent recurrence of such incident through a commission appointed under section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (60 of 1952),” read the notification signed by Deputy Secretary Chetan Nikam.

The commission has been asked to probe under the terms of reference (ToR), including the sequence of events that happened at Mumbra Bypass, Thane on September 23, 2024, regarding the exchange of fire between the accused and the police escort party, and the causes and consequences thereof.

The commission has been asked to find out whether any individual, group or organisation was directly or indirectly responsible for the incident and whether the steps taken by the police in handling the situation were appropriate. All other issues related to this incident will have to be probed. The panel will suggest measures to be taken by the police in its report, which is to be submitted by the end of December.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

allahabad allahabad high court badlapur sexual crime mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK