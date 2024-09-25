Lack of CCTV coverage on secluded road without traffic, and the fact that a witness in the Ambani fake threat case was killed on same road, raises uncomfortable questions

The spot in Mumbra where Akshay Shinde was allegedly shot dead is a little isolated, with hills on one side. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Badlapur encounter: 3 km, 2 killings, 1 location x 00:00

The recent encounter of Badlapur rape accused Akshay Shinde at the controversial Mumbra Bypass has raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of the encounter. The three-to-four-kilometre stretch became notorious when the prime witness in the Ambani bomb scare case was allegedly killed by the police, and his body was abandoned in a nearby creek in March 2021. This entire stretch lacks CCTV surveillance, making it an isolated spot, potentially aiding in the destruction of evidence.

The absence of evidence and witnesses has led to speculation and concern, particularly among the Opposition, who are criticising the police for their handling of the case. The fact that a similar incident—Mansukh Hiren’s murder, a key witness in the Ambani bomb threat case—happened on this same stretch has fueled the controversy.



Team of forensic experts and police checking the police van in which Akshay Shinde was allegedly shot dead

Sources noted that the bypass is a hotspot for robberies and thefts due to its remote location. “The officers were coming from Taloja toward Thane. Isn’t it suspicious that Shinde snatched the pistol at the exact location—Mumbra Bypass—where there are no cameras? The road also lacks streetlights, and heavy vehicles constantly pass through. There are only two CCTV cameras, located at dhabas on the opposite side, so the footage won’t help. The police claim there were no witnesses, but they are still investigating,” said a local activist anonymously.

When questioned about the absence of CCTV footage on the Mumbra Bypass, a senior Thane police officer said, “It’s crucial to install CCTV cameras on this stretch as it helps in investigations and evidence collection. We’ve already sent a proposal to the government for this. Thane city has 800 cameras installed, and once the proposal is approved, we can add more cameras along the bypass.”

According to Thane police, the encounter took place near the Mumbra Devi Mandir staircase. The Thane Crime Branch team was transporting Shinde from Taloja Central Jail to the Crime Branch office when Shinde allegedly tried to snatch Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh More’s pistol. Shinde fired one round, hitting More’s thigh, and two other shots were fired but missed. Sanjay Shinde, another officer, fired back in self-defence, fatally wounding Shinde. “The team rushed the injured to Kalwa Civic Hospital, where Akshay was declared dead. More was transferred to Jupiter Hospital for further treatment,” said a police officer.



The Mumbra Bypass spot where Akshay Shinde was allegedly shot dead is a little isolated, with hills on one side. Pics/Shadab Khan

Thane police PRO Shailesh Salvi confirmed that an attempt-to-murder case has been registered against Shinde at Mumbra police station. An accidental death report has also been filed regarding his death.

Opposition Speak

Sushma Andhare, a firebrand leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), told mid-day, “I don’t consider Akshay Shinde a Mahatma, icon, or great person, but bypassing the law in his encounter raises serious questions. Who will answer for this?” Andhare continued, “Shinde would have faced punishment through legal means—either life imprisonment or hanging. Taking the law into one’s own hands is wrong. Even Ajmal Kasab was hanged after following proper legal procedures. This incident, at an isolated spot with no CCTV footage, raises doubts. Could Shinde really have snatched and fired a gun? I’m not supporting anyone, but the incident raises new questions. Is this encounter being used to distract from the Badlapur case for electoral gain? Why haven't the trustees been arrested yet?”

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, questioned the government on X, asking, “Did Akshay Shinde really attack the police? He was handcuffed and had a cloth over his face. What really happened? Whom are Shinde and Fadnavis trying to protect? Maharashtra deserves to know the truth.”

Aaditya Thackeray also raised concerns on X, asking:

>> Where are the trustees of the Badlapur school, and why are they being protected by the BJP-Mindhe regime?

>> What about Mindhe’s local ally, Waman Mhatre, who asked a journalist why she was questioning the incident as if she herself had been raped?

>> Will the cases against the citizens who protested be withdrawn? They were treated like criminals for simply protesting the police's delay in filing a complaint from the victim. Who was the police protecting?