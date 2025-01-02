Breaking News
Updated on: 02 January,2025 06:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com



Father, his two sons among four held for assaulting 23-year-old to death near Mumbai

The victim, Raja Pariyar. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 23-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted by four people at a New Year’s party in Mira Road near Mumbai on Thursday. The four accused have been arrested, the police said. 


The altercation occurred early on Wednesday when a few residents were celebrating New Year at Mhada Complex. Around 3 am, an argument broke out in the vicinity, which later escalated into violence.


According to the police, Ashish Jadhav, 25, his brother Amit, 23, and their father Prakash, 55, along with another individual, identified as Pramod Yadav, allegedly attacked the victim, Raja Pariyar, with wooden sticks. Pariyar’s colleague, Vipul Rai, was also allegedly attacked with an iron rod by the accused. Both Pariyar and Rai suffered serious injuries in the attack and were taken to King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai for medical treatment. 


Pariyar, who had suffered head injuries in the attack, died on Thursday, while Rai remains in critical condition.

The Kashimira Police have arrested all the four accused in the case and are investigating further. 

 

