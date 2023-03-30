Breaking News
Maharashtra govt asks private hospitals to hold health drives
Grant Road triple murder: ‘He now knows he may hang and wants to meet family’
Mumbai: WR leaves CR far behind in 15-car race
Mumbai: BMC gets hospitals to keep COVID beds ready
Passenger loses over Rs 8 lakh from checked-in bag at Mumbai airport
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Financial consultant duped of Rs 138 lakh while buying wine online

Financial consultant duped of Rs 1.38 lakh while buying wine online

Updated on: 30 March,2023 06:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

As per the complainant, a city resident, he came upon a contact number while looking to buy a bottle of 'Creme De Cassis' online on March 21

Financial consultant duped of Rs 1.38 lakh while buying wine online

Representational Pic


A 73-year-old financial consultant here lost Rs 1.38 lakh to cyber fraud while purchasing a bottle of wine through online search, police said on Thursday.


As per the complainant, a city resident, he came upon a contact number while looking to buy a bottle of 'Creme De Cassis' online on March 21.



He called the person and ordered the bottle for Rs 1,650, he said.


The person asked for his credit card number, expiry date and CVV which the complainant provided, the First Information Report registered at Colaba police station said.

Also Read: Entry and exit at Bandra Terminus to be speedy, seamless and systematic, says WR

Soon, he received messages notifying that his credit card had been charged Rs 1,650, Rs 91,449 and Rs 45,725.

He called the 'seller' again. The man told him that it was a mistake and the extra money charged will be returned.

The complainant then informed his bank and blocked the card. Sometime later he received a message that another payment on his card had been declined, which meant someone was trying to withdraw money again.

He then approached Colaba Police who registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Probe was on, officials said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
maharashtra mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news news Crime News India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK