The accused falsely claimed that they have ties with the Chhota Rajan gang. They were nabbed while accepting Rs 5 lakh from the builder near a cafe in Mumbai

Pic/Mumbai Police

Listen to this article Five held for demanding 'protection fee' of Rs 10 crore from Mumbai builder x 00:00

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch recently arrested five individuals who allegedly demanded a Rs 10-crore "protection fee" from a builder by falsely claiming that they have ties with the Chhota Rajan gang.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting swiftly on the builder's complaint, the police set up a trap and apprehended the suspects near a cafe close to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra when they were taking Rs 5 lakh as initial amount from the complainant.

The arrested accused are identified as Ganesh Ram Soradi alias Dada, 68; Remu Fernandez, 58; Shashikant Yada, 48; Manish Bharadwaj, 44, and Pardeep Yada, 40. The accused are now in police custody and face charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).