Four police constables from Mumbai’s Dharavi police station have been suspended after a viral video showed them allegedly accepting bribes from hawkers in exchange for not taking action. The suspension follows strict measures against corruption within the force

Four police constables attached to the Dharavi police station have been suspended for allegedly accepting bribes from hawkers in return for allowing them to operate without interference, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to PTI, the action was taken after a video surfaced on social media showing the police personnel accepting bribes, prompting an internal inquiry. The suspended officers have been identified as Mahendra Pujari, Kashinath Gajre, Gangadhar Kharat, and Appasaheb Wakchoure.

Officials stated that disciplinary measures were swiftly initiated against the accused officers following verification of the viral footage. Authorities have reiterated that corruption within the police force will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against any personnel found engaging in such misconduct.

As per PTI reports, the incident has raised concerns regarding law enforcement integrity, especially in high-density areas like Dharavi, where street vendors and small traders often face challenges due to illegal demands from authorities. Senior officials have assured that efforts are underway to curb such malpractices and restore public trust in the police force.

In a separate case of bribery last month, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi Police apprehended two individuals, including a government stenographer, for allegedly demanding a bribe to revoke the suspension of a shopkeeper’s GST registration.

According to PTI, the complainant, a trader dealing in electronic goods, approached the ACB after being asked for a bribe of Rs 50,000 in exchange for the reinstatement of his GST registration, which had been suspended on questionable grounds. Despite submitting all necessary documents and fines as per the issued notice, the trader was allegedly harassed by the concerned GST officer and his stenographer, Mohit Yadav.

As per PTI reports, the complainant met Yadav multiple times seeking assistance, but the official allegedly insisted on an illicit payment. Unable to comply with the demand, the shopkeeper approached the Anti-Corruption Branch, leading to a sting operation.

The ACB team, accompanied by the complainant and an independent witness, visited the Department of Trade & Taxes at Vyapar Bhawan, IP Estate, New Delhi. During the operation, Yadav instructed the complainant to hand over the bribe to his private associate, Chandan Kumar. As soon as the transaction took place, the raiding team apprehended both Yadav and Kumar, recovering the Rs 50,000 in bribe money.

(With inputs from ANI)