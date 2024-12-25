The arrests were made following a series of thefts, with the most recent incident occurring on December 5th in Bhalivali village, where 24 batteries worth approximately Rs 12,000 were stolen from a mobile tower's server room

The police on Wednesday claimed to have successfully dismantled a gang involved in the theft of batteries from mobile phone towers, apprehending nine suspects in Palghar district, Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

The arrests were made following a series of thefts, with the most recent incident occurring on December 5th in Bhalivali village, where 24 batteries worth approximately Rs 12,000 were stolen from a mobile tower's server room.

The Mandvi police then registered an FIR under section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), stated PTI.

According to Senior Police Inspector Pramod Badakh of the Virar crime unit-III, the thieves gained access by breaking the lock on the tower cabin.

In response to multiple complaints about similar thefts in the area, the police escalated their investigation. They reviewed CCTV footage and utilised technical and intelligence resources to track down the perpetrators.

The investigation led to the apprehension of nine individuals, including two scrap dealers who had purchased the stolen batteries. During questioning, it was revealed that the gang had been involved in similar thefts across several locations, including Vasai, Virar, Wada, and Boisar.

So far, six theft cases reported to the Mandvi, Virar, Pelhar, Naigaon, and Boisar police stations have been solved as a result of this operation.

Five child labourers rescued from hotels in Palghar district; two held

In another incident the police on Saturday said that the officials have rescued five child labourers and arrested two persons in raids at hotels in Maharashtra's Palghar district, reported news agency PTI.

The police's anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU), along with labour officials, raided two hotels in Vasai on Thursday and rescued five boys in the age group of 13 to 17 years, an official said, reported PTI.

The team arrested Moin Mobin Khan (20) and Faizal Khan Abutalha Muslim Khan (21), both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, for employing underage boys and forcing them to perform life-threatening and labour-intensive tasks against their will, reported PTI.

A case has been registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act at Achole police station, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)