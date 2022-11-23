He threatens to kill me: Shraddha Walkar's complaint against Aftab Poonawala in 2020

Walkar, in her complaint said that Poonawala tried to kill her and she feared he would cut her into pieces and throw her away

Shraddha Walkar filed a complaint at Tulinj police station on November 23, 2020. Pic/Hanif Patel

Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in New Delhi had earlier given a written complaint to Tulinj police station on November 23, 2020 against Aftab Amin Poonawala.

Walkar, in her complaint said that Poonawala tried to kill her and she feared he would cut her into pieces and throw her away.

“He scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away. It has been six months he has been beating me. I did not have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me. His parents are aware that he beats me and that he tried to kill me. They also know about we living together and they visit us on weekends. I lived with him till date as we were supposed to get married anytime soon and had the blessings of his family,” reads the complaint letter of Walkar who approached Tulinj police station on November 23, 2020.

Pic/Hanif Patel

“Henceforth, I am not willing to live with him, so any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere,” the letter further reads.

When contacted the senior inspector of Tulinj police station Rajendra Kamble said, “She had given the complaint and we had conducted enquiry but soon she gave us a letter mentioning that she wants to withdraw her complaint.”

The then investigating officer Sandeep Bhosale said, “We had gone to her house to conduct the enquiry but she clearly told us that she does not want to pursue the case. We cannot force anyone for this as she had already given one letter to withdraw her complaint. The couple was staying together in Vasai East in a rented apartment and we couldn’t forcibly enter the house where they lived together when the complainant herself withdrew her previous complaint letter.”

