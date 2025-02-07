Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > House help steals lakhs by secretly using employers password and PIN

House help steals lakhs by secretly using employer’s password and PIN

Updated on: 07 February,2025 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The fraud came to light when a failed online payment revealed unauthorised transactions totalling over Rs 8 lakh

House help steals lakhs by secretly using employer’s password and PIN

The victim realised when she ordered a coffee online and received a message that she crossed the transaction limit. Representation Pic/istock

Listen to this article
House help steals lakhs by secretly using employer’s password and PIN
x
00:00

The Juhu police have arrested a domestic help, identified as Mohan Bhagora, for allegedly stealing his employer’s mobile phone password and transferring money from the employer’s bank account to himself and his relatives. To avoid suspicion, he had been deleting transaction messages.


The incident came to light when the employer attempted to pay for food online and the payment was declined. She received a message that the daily transaction limit had been exhausted. Upon checking her bank statement, she discovered that R1 lakh had been transferred to Bhagora’s account.


According to police sources, the 47-year-old complainant, an artist residing with her husband and children in the JVPD area of Juhu, had three househelp. Two, including Bhagora, stayed at her home, while the third worked on a daily basis.


“On February 3, the complainant ordered coffee online. When the delivery person arrived, she attempted to pay using her mobile phone, but the transaction failed multiple times. She then received a message stating that her daily transaction limit had been reached,” said a police officer.

“Upon checking her bank statement, she discovered that Rs 1 lakh had been transferred to Bhagora’s account. When questioned, he initially denied any involvement but later confessed. The complainant informed her husband, and upon further review of their bank statements, they found that since 2023, Bhagora had transferred more than R8 lakh to his own and his relatives' accounts,” said the officer.

“During interrogation, Bhagora admitted that he had secretly observed the complainant’s mobile password and the PIN of her banking application. He would transfer money whenever he got the chance and delete transaction messages to avoid detection,” said the officer.

“Suspecting that he might have stolen even more money, the complainant and her husband confronted him and informed him that they would file a police complaint. When they tried to restrain him, Bhagora attempted to escape by jumping out of a window. He fell within the building premises and sustained injuries. Fortunately, he did not suffer any serious harm. The complainant then took him to Cooper Hospital for treatment,” the officer added.

Based on the employer’s complaint later, the Juhu police have registered an FIR and arrested Bhagora under relevant sections of the BNS. Further investigation is underway, said an officer from Juhu police station.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

juhu mumbai police mumbai crime news mumbai crime branch mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK