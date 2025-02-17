Breaking News
Updated on: 17 February,2025 07:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Maharashtra cyber is investigating the case registered by it against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks on Samay Raina's show

Ranveer Allahbadia. Pic/X

India's got latent row: Maharashtra cyber asks Ranveer Allahbadia to appear on Feb 24
Maharashtra Cyber has summoned podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to record his statement on February 24 in connection with the India's got latent row, the officials said on Monday, reported the PTI.


"Earlier, Cyber officials had summoned Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before the police, but he didn't turn up. Now they have summoned him again to join the investigation on February 24," an official said.


Maharashtra cyber is investigating the case registered by it against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks about parents on Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent".


Meanwhile, the Maharashtra cyber on Monday turned down comedian Samay Raina's request to record his statement via video conferencing and has summoned him to appear before it in Mumbai on February 18, the officials said on Monday.

Raina, who is currently in the USA, had requested the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record his statement via video conferencing. However, the Cyber Cell denied his request, stating that he must appear in person, they said.

"He has been summoned to record his statement on Tuesday, February 18," said an official

Maharashtra cyber is a cyber and information security division. It had earlier registered an FIR in the matter over Samay Raina's YouTube show, India's got latent.

The Maharashtra cyber is also investigating the case registered against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks about parents.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had asked Samay Raina to appear at the Khar Police station for an inquiry before February 17, and he informed them about his was abroad and had requested for sometime.

The police had also rejected Ranveer Allahbadia's request to record his statement at his residence, and he was too asked to appear before the investigators in person.

The Mumbai Police, Assam Police and Maharashtra Cyber are yet to record the statement of Ranveer Allahbadia.

The Maharashtra cyber officials had earlier stated that it has summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with the case.

They also include those who participated in the show.

(with PTI inputs)

