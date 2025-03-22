Raina had skipped two earlier summons, citing presence abroad but has now returned to India

Multiple FIRs have been registered against Samay Raina and other judges who appeared on the show. Pic/Instagram/@maisamayhoon

Listen to this article India’s Got Latent row: Samay Raina summoned for the third time by Cyber Cell x 00:00

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell, investigating the India’s Got Latent case, has issued a third summon to Samay Raina, asking him to appear before the officer on March 24. Raina had skipped two earlier summons, citing his presence abroad. Sources indicate that he is likely to appear this time as he has returned to India. On Thursday, Raina posted on Instagram, saying, “Hello guys, I am rescheduling my India tour. You all will get the refunds shortly. See you soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Raina has been in the USA and Canada since the controversy broke out after a video of one of the episodes, where a digital content creator and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia appeared as a judge and used foul language, went viral. Following the backlash, Allahabadia apologised, but multiple FIRs were registered against him, Raina, and other judges who appeared on the show. Allahabadia has recorded his statement before the Cyber Cell, admitting his mistake.

As the host of the show, Raina’s statement is crucial for concluding the investigation. Both the Cyber Cell and Mumbai’s Khar police are conducting separate inquiries into the case. Raina’s scheduled performances in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and other cities were called off due to threats from right-wing organisations. The Cyber Cell has recorded statements from several judges who appeared on the show, including influencers Apoorva Makhija and Poonam Pandey.